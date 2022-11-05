Appeal may delay paying victims of clergy sex abuse

An insurance company for the Archdiocese of Agana filed a notice to appeal the recently accepted plan for reorganization in the federal bankruptcy case.

Last month, District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood approved a joint reorganization plan for the archdiocese, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after hundreds of victims sought compensation from members of the clergy for allegations of sexual abuse, some of which occurred as far back as the 1950s.

Earlier this week, though, The Continental Insurance Company filed a notice in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to appeal the final order confirming the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan.

According to Post files, Continental Insurance is an insurer for the Archdiocese of Agana and earlier this year filed objections to a previous joint disclosure statement. The company also had agreed to contribute $1 million to the settlement, but not up to $15 million, as previously proposed.

Although the details of the insurance company's appeal have not been made public, the filing could delay the payment of the hundreds of victims seeking compensation, which ranged from $34 million to $45 million.

The approved plan detailed that restitution for survivors would come from a number of sources, including cash contributions from Catholic schools and parishes, property sales and money received from insurance companies. However, the actual total would be dependent on the sale of archdiocese properties, an attorney for the archdiocese, Ford Elsaesser, said last month in a press release.

Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order Friday afternoon approving the settlement agreement among the archdiocese, the debtor and Continental Insurance Company.