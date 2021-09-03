The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the results of a multi-million dollar tax debt case against a local resident, who once was the director of a company that proposed to develop a 15-story hotel fronting Agat Bay.

A majority of circuit judges, with one dissent, found the Guam District Court was correct when it ruled that despite records being damaged, the Department of Revenue and Taxation legally pursued $3.7 million in delinquent taxes from Danny Leon Guerrero.

The case stems from Leon Guerrero’s delayed filings of his tax returns between 1999 and 2002. During that timeframe, he purchased parcels of land, and subsequently transferred some interest in those properties to his ex-wife and sister. At his bench trial, the government of Guam argued, and the district court agreed, Leon Guerrero owed taxes on those properties.

He appealed the ruling, contending that DRT could not prove it assessed his taxes within a 3-year statute of limitations, because original records were damaged. Both the district and Ninth Circuit courts ruled in favor of the government’s use of related, internal files, like its list of delinquent taxpayers and transmittal sheets sent after notices were mailed to Leon Guerrero, to prove “the presumption of regularity.”

The legal term is used by courts to presume government officials have properly discharged their duties in the absence of evidence to the contrary.

“We hold that the district court did not clearly err when it determined that Guam is entitled to the presumption of regularity, which Leon Guerrero failed to rebut with clear, affirmative evidence,” the Ninth Circuit wrote in its judgment. “We, therefore, also hold that Guam established by a preponderance of the evidence that (DRT) timely assessed Leon Guerrero’s tax liability, filed the tax lien on Leon Guerrero’s share of the real properties, and commenced this action.”