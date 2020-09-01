The U.S. Court of Appeals has affirmed a District Court decision to dismiss a 2017 case filed against the Guam Election Commission by businessman Sedfrey Linsangan, who wanted to run for governor without a running mate in a primary election.

"The district court properly dismissed Linsangan's action for lack of standing because Linsangan's allegations of harm are not particularized or imminent," according to the ruling by a three-member Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel.

The panel unanimously concluded that the case is suitable for decision without oral argument.

Linsangan, who represents himself in his lawsuit, alleged that GEC violated his civil rights for not allowing him to run for governor of Guam without having a lieutenant governor candidate to run with him.

"Linsangan's allegation that 'he would like to run for governor' but cannot under the current statutory limitations does not state an imminent harm," the Court of Appeals stated.

The Court of Appeals also said the remaining alleged injuries are not particularized to his situation; rather, they are "generalized grievances."

The status of the 2017 lawsuit could be among the items for discussion during GEC commissioners' next meeting on Sept. 7, according to GEC.