Residents trickled in and out during the second day of a weekend job fair held by Atkins Kroll.

The car dealership was looking to fill about 20 positions throughout the growing company. While not as packed as the opening date, Sunday saw job seekers eager to return to work – even if it means taking on new challenges.

Rezan Nanpei spoke briefly with The Guam Daily Post about how the COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted her life. Her home island of Pohnpei closed its borders due to COVID-19, so Nanpei resigned from her position there and has been in Guam seeking work. She told the Post she's looking to change careers.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I'd like to do that – find and try a different kind of fields of work," Nanpei said.

But competition is high, with tens of thousands of pandemic-displaced workers actively looking for positions in the local job market. Nanpei has noticed it, especially when seeking specialized jobs without prior experience.

"Sometimes you apply, (and end up) not qualified for the job. For me, it's kind of hard to get a job here," she said.

Another local woman, who attended the job fair held at the Micronesia Mall, said the jobs that she's seen available locally pay well enough, but are more often temporary positions.

It hasn't been easy for Joey Camacho to find work, either.

He told the Post the pandemic "played a factor" in his job situation, with him taking care of family members who tested positive for COVID-19.

"(I'm here to) lean onto my trades' certification that I've been through in school," he said, when asked if working for the car dealership would mean a career change for him.

Atkins Kroll was looking to fill a number of corporate and technical positions, from jobs in finance and accounting, to human resources, graphics design and sales. It also was hiring people to take jobs within Morrico, a local construction heavy equipment dealership Atkins Kroll acquired in November 2021.

Mutually beneficial

Wendi Herring, president of AK, when announcing the fair, said it was a mutually beneficial event for the company and job seekers alike.

"Hosting a job fair allows us to engage with potential team members and talk about the opportunities available to them within the company," Herring said.

"It also allows candidates to get to know us better, learn about the wonderful benefits we offer, and hear from other team members about what it's like to be a part of our team. AK is an excellent local company where residents can build a career. We are looking for individuals who want to 'Be AK' – a company of growth, opportunities and innovation."