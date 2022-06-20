Its been over a month since Superintendent Jon Fernandez gave his 60-day notice of resignation. His last day on the job is July 15 and the search for the next superintendent has just begun as the Guam Education Board approved the special committee’s recruitment timeline.

On Friday, during a special board meeting, the special committee brought before the board three documents, the first described the duties and functions of the special committee members, the second proposed a timeline for the recruitment of a new superintendent, and the third laid out the qualifications for the position.

“I like the timeline - how it has an alternative should the first search not be able to onboard for whatever reason whether it’s negotiations, interviews, once it goes to the board level that there is another timeline set aside with what the next steps are for the position of superintendent,” said GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola who called the timeline reasonable.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With three GEB board members sitting on the special committee, although there was discussion, the approval of the proposals went without contestation.

GEB member Robert Crisostomo raise a concern that the timeline did not include a transition period.

“I am not in disagreement with the timeline, but we do understand the superintendent’s last day is July 15, there won’t be a transition period and I thought that was the whole urgency of moving and trying to pick someone up in the meantime. But maybe it’s not germane to this discussion I hope you’ll see that it is germane to the discussion,” Crisostomo said.

He asked that the board take into consideration the timeline for selecting an interim superintendent.

“Maybe that should be reflected so we have continuity of effort and in operations. School starts in August without a superintendent or the discussion of an interim or an acting. I would like to see that the board did do that and put it in the timeline because it has an impact,” Crisostomo said.

The point was well taken and the board chairman indicated that a discussion would be taken into consideration in the board’s executive session under personnel matters.

“I think it’s going to warrant everyone’s input and further discussion as the superintendent is still the superintendent until his last day, July 15,” Mendiola said.

While other board members focused solely on the search for the next superintendent, Crisostomo warned against losing sight of the impact of starting the school year without an interim or acting superintendent at the helm.

“That’s crazy shortsighted and I think it should be addressed all I am asking is to put it into the timeline,” Crisostomo said.

Mendiola assured Crisostomo that appointing an interim or acting would be addressed.

"To that point I think from what I gather we still have our deputies there and they’re still required to, as part of their duties and responsibilities for the opening of school and the interim or acting will be addressed,” Mendiola said.

Vice Chairwoman Mary Okada suggested that the timeline be approved as submitted and have the minutes reflect that an interim or acting superintendent will be addressed as part of the search processes,” Okada said.

Now, that the ball is rolling and time is ticking as the closing date for interested applicants to apply is July 15. And if all goes smoothly, a new superintendent could be chosen in less than six months or perhaps before the school year starts. Six months is the time frame special committee members provided for the duration of their appointment to the board.