Application for $100K child care grants starts July 31

A federal grant for up to $100,000 is available for qualifying child care centers.

Applications will be available beginning July 31 from the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

According to a press release from Adelup, eligible establishments include “licensed child care providers and license-exempt providers who have completed Child Care and Development (Fund) program requirements, who may or may not currently have enrolled CCDF families, and who are currently closed or reopened.”

There are 47 local licensed child care providers who may be eligible, the release stated.

“We encourage all child care providers to apply for this grant opportunity and other providers who feel they may be eligible. We understand that these are challenging times and our team at Public Health and Social Services is dedicated to helping the people and families it serves,” said Art San Agustin, DPHSS acting director.

The grant opportunity is available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Applications are available at the DPHSS office, Division of Public Welfare, Bureau of Management Support, CCDF Office, 130 Castle Mall, University Drive, Suite 15, Mangilao. Office hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. Applicants also can email childcare@dphss.guam.gov to request an application packet.