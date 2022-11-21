Application for cannabis establishment license now available at DRT

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has announced in a press release that a new application is available for businesses seeking to be a part of the local adult-use cannabis industry.

As part of a six-step process, companies can now obtain a cannabis establishment license, the department stated in the release. The application, called form DRT-CELA will be available online at www.guamtax.com and at DRT’s Compliance Branch, located at its Barrigada Heights office. The new license is the fourth of six steps needed to be a fully permitted cannabis business. The process also requires clearance from other regulatory agencies outside of DRT.

The 6 steps to obtain a cannabis business license are:

Filing organizational documents with DRT’s business license branch.

Applying for a responsible official cannabis identification card.

Obtaining a cannabis administrative business license at DRT’s business license branch using Form BL-02C.

Applying for a cannabis establishment license.

Applying for a permit to operate.

Obtaining a cannabis business license and subsequently terminating the administrative business license.

There is a difference in process if the business is a sole proprietorship, according to DRT's release.

The department's compliance branch will now begin accepting completed forms DRT-CELA from approved responsible officials. Applications must be accompanied by payments. Only cash or checks will be accepted by the Treasurer of Guam. No debit or credit card payments are allowed.

Nine businesses so far have had previous applications approved. Their progress was pending the release of the new application form for a licensed cannabis establishment. The nine companies include retailers, a cultivator and a testing laboratory - a critical industry component required by law before any legal consumer sales can begin.

Post files state after applying for a cannabis establishment license, businesses are to apply for a permit to operate. According to DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, each type of license will have different requirements based on rules and regulations. The testing laboratory, for instance, will have to comply with the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory requirements, she added.