Parents whose children will be 4 by July 31 can pick up applications for the pilot prekindergarten program for the upcoming school year.

Studies have shown that children who participate in educational programs at a younger age have an advantage over children who don’t, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The Guam Department of Education started a pilot program at four elementary schools about three years ago using federal funding. The decrease in local funds over the last few fiscal years has made it difficult to expand the program to other schools.

There are four GDOE elementary schools that are part of the pilot program:

• Finegayan Elementary School – Marites Garcia – 632-9364

• J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School – Elizabeth Hanzsek – 477-9368

• Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School – Renielle Ranan – 646-8058

• Marcial Sablan Elementary School – Geraldine Pablo - 565-2238

From Feb. 12-April 24, families from the above school districts may submit applications to each respective school for the volunteer prekindergarten program. Applications will be available at each school site.

Parents must submit proof of residing within the school’s district as part of their applications.

The application process will close on April 24.

“Due to limited space in each classroom, a lottery will be held to determine a child’s participation if the number of applicants exceeds the number of available slots,” DOE officials stated in the press release. They said details of that lottery and when it will be held will be provided by the school if the necessity arises.

Access early learning programs

According to U.S. DOE officials, research has demonstrated “the benefits of quality early education for young children and … the early years are a critical period in children’s learning and development, providing the necessary foundation for more advanced skills.”

“For example, children’s language skills from age 1 to 2 are predictive of their pre-literacy skills at age 5,” federal reports state. “A robust body of research shows that children who participate in high-quality preschool programs have better health, social-emotional, and cognitive outcomes than those who do not participate. The gains are particularly powerful for children from low-income families and those at risk for academic failure who, on average, start kindergarten 12 to 14 months behind their peers in pre-literacy and language skills.

“Studies also reveal that participating in quality early learning can boost children’s educational attainment and earnings later in life,” the report stated. “Children who attend high-quality preschool programs are less likely to utilize special education services or be retained in their grade, and are more likely to graduate from high school, go on to college, and succeed in their careers than those who have not attended high-quality preschool programs.”