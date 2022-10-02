The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense informed stakeholders earlier this month of a “Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY2022 Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program,” which allocated $2 million for Guam, according to a release from GHS/OCD.

Formerly known as the pre-disaster grant, and established in 2020, the BRIC grant program was created to support states, local communities, tribes, and territories as they “undertake hazard mitigation projects, reducing the risks of loss of life, and protect natural resources, property, infrastructure, public health, and the economy from natural hazards and climate change impacts," a press release stated.

Notices of interest for the BRIC grant have been submitted by the Guam Department of Education and Guam Seventh-day Adventist Clinic. The Guam Community College will also be submitting an NOI, according to information shared with The Guam Daily Post.

Other agencies have expressed interest in submitting NOIs, and although it is beyond the initial deadline of Sept. 17, the agency confirmed that NOIs are now being accepted up until Oct. 8.

GHS/OCD stated eligible government of Guam entities and private nonprofit organizations have been notified about the grant opportunity. Eligible applicants are encouraged to begin the BRIC application process by submitting an NOI to State Hazard Mitigation Officer Ronald Obispo at ronald.obispo@ghs.guam.gov and Hazard Mitigation Grants Coordinator Ken Artero at ken.artero@ghs.guam.gov by Oct. 8.

Interested applicants submitting an NOI are advised to include a strong narrative for their project, an estimated cost value of the project, and ensure the project can be completed within a two-year period.

According to the agency, GHS/OCD serves as the applicant, on behalf of the territory of Guam. All other government of Guam agencies and private nonprofit organizations would be sub-applicants in the grant process. To determine eligibility, sub-applicants must have a FEMA-approved local or tribal Hazard Mitigation Plan in accordance with federal regulations by the application deadline. Guam’s Hazard Mitigation Plan can be viewed online at the GHS/OCD website.

Sub-applicants across the nation have used the BRIC assistance for mitigation projects, capability and capacity building activities related to building code activities, management costs, and direct technical assistance. Examples of mitigation actions include planning and zoning, floodplain protection, property acquisition and relocation, or public outreach projects, GHS/OCD stated.

Previous projects funded through the grant include the University of Guam Annex A and B Mitigation Project and the Guam Community College Building 200 and 300 Mitigation Project. UOG received a sub-award for its UOG Annex A and B Hardening Project, to better withstand seismic events, typhoons, tropical storms, and other wind-related events. The overall goal of the GCC project is to structurally fortify Buildings 200 and 300 to better withstand typhoons, tropical storms and other wind-related events. The buildings will be hardened to minimize the impact of high winds and impact from debris to damage the exterior of the structure and surrounding equipment, GHS/OCD told the Post.