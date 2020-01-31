Parents of children who will be age 4 by July 31 and believe their children would benefit from accelerated educational programs can apply for their children to be tested for the Gifted and Talented Education program.

GATE will begin accepting prescreening applications for GATE prekindergarten next week.

GATE prekindergarten is designed for gifted 4-year-old children, and provides a balance between acceleration and enrichment activities that meet students’ physical, social, emotional, and intellectual needs. The program aims to provide a background of experiences that will help students become eager and effective life-long learners.

The program is offered through nine programs at seven schools including Machananao, Astumbo, M.U. Lujan, Carbullido, Harry S. Truman elementary schools, and two programs each at Lyndon B. Johnson and Captain H.B. Price elementary schools.

Children who are age 4 by July 31 are eligible for prescreening, according to a press release. Prescreening applications will be available at the GATE office beginning Feb. 3. The GATE office is at the Guam Department of Education headquarters in Tiyan, Room 313. They're also available at www.sites.google.com/gdoe.net/guam-gate. Testing will be conducted from March 3 to May 27.

Officials said children must be able to separate from parents in order to take the test. Children will then undergo a visual-motor integration test, vocabulary test, and a visual-closure test. Children must achieve a score of at least 130 on any one of these tests or a total of 350 in order to qualify for the program.

The GATE program is administered by the Guam Department of Education Federal Programs Division and is funded by the U.S. DOE Consolidated Grant to the Outlying Areas.