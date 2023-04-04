Applications open for students to join transportation program

The National Summer Transportation Institute is looking for four driven high school students to apply for the Pacific Summer Transportation Education Program, or PAC-STEP.

The program encourages students in grades nine through 12 to explore the different modes of transportation on land, sea and air.

“(PAC-STEP) will introduce students to transportation careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through related activities, field trips and recreational events,” stated a release from Adelup.

The camp will be held over a two-week period and students will participate in biking, outdoor excursions, scavenger hunts, workshops, lessons on GPS data collection, STEM presentations and other educational activities.

“Transportation is such a seamless part of our everyday lives that we don’t always recognize the workers whose dedication ensures our mobility and accessibility,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “If you’re interested in a career that provides an essential function across diverse industries and an essential framework for prosperity, I encourage you to apply.”

PAC-STEP is hosted by the University of Hawaii at Manoa from June 18 to 30, in Oahu. Students will hear lectures from professionals in the transportation field and experience field trips to multiple transportation sites around Honolulu.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our young people to get a firsthand look at STEM jobs in action through the critical work of transportation,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “We thank our partners at the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, and the University of Hawaii for extending this program to Guam’s deserving students.”

All expenses related to travel and housing will be covered by the program.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. April 14. For more information, and to apply online, visit eng.hawaii.edu/pacstep.