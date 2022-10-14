Applications open for trucking boot camp

Applications are being accepted for the fourth hands-on Truck Driving Boot Camp hosted by Guam Community College, which will begin later this month, GCC stated in a press release.

Commercial truck drivers are in high demand in Guam and nationwide, the college stated. The boot camp, now in its fourth iteration, gives successful participants the training and knowledge needed to enter this in-demand, high-paying industry, according to GCC.

Students will get both classroom and hands-on training needed to pass the Department of Revenue and Taxation Division of Motor Vehicles Class C License test, the release stated. Successful participants of the boot camp also will receive certificates in OSHA-10 and be trained in Heartsavers, or CPR/first aid, work ethic and WorkKeys.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GCC’s Truck Driving Boot Camps have produced 24 C-licensed truck drivers, the college stated.

GCC additionally stated in its release that since GCC first offered boot camps in 2018, there have been 472 participants in the camps, with 424 of them earning certificates. That equates to a 90% completion rate in all GCC boot camps including bus driving, construction, ship repair, information technology, child care, diesel mechanic, medical home health aide and certified nursing assistant, to name a few.

Requirements

With the boot camp having a seating capacity of 20, GCC encourages those interested to apply online at guamcc.edu/GCCBootCamps by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Classes are scheduled to begin Nov. 1.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid B Class License, receive health clearance from GCC Student Health Center, and must be either unemployed or underemployed.

GCC noted there are 16 more boot camps slated to start before the end of the year.

Contact the Continuing Education and Workforce Development department at 671-735-5640, extension 5411 or 5412, for more information on the truck driving boot camp or any other programs available.