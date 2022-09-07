Candidates interested in the island's top education position can still submit an application for superintendent of the Guam Department of Education as the deadline is a little over a week away.

The extension for the search of the superintendent was made at the most recent Guam Education Board meeting, after no nominations were made by the body, following three interviews.

“After the first round of interviews, there was no nomination from the board,” GEB Vice Chair Mary Okada, chair of the superintendent search subcommittee, told The Guam Daily Post.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It would require six votes by members of the board to hire the next person to fill the top spot for GDOE.

There were eight applicants in the first round of the search, which concluded July 15.

The application period reopened Aug. 18. The last day to apply is Monday, Sept. 19.

Mark Mendiola, chair of the education board, initially shared with the Post in July that the board anticipated hiring a new superintendent by September or October.

Minimum qualifications

According to the job announcement, candidates should have a master’s degree in education, business, public administration or a related field from a college or university accredited by the United States accrediting body recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation or its successor, or an equivalent foreign university.

The announcement states candidates should have five years of experience in the field of educational leadership, public administration management or a related field. The education department is also seeking a candidate with good moral character and no convictions of a felony or any crime involving moral turpitude.

A background investigation will be required.

Applications must be submitted to GDOE’s human resources office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, or emailed to superintendentsearch@gdoe.net.

A minimum preferred qualification for the role is a doctorate in educational leadership or a related field, according to the job announcement.