The Guam Women’s Club is awarding two Guam Community College scholarships for the spring semester.

The application deadline is Dec. 14, according to a press release.

The Guam Women’s Club Horecky/Wheeler scholarship application and the Guam Women’s Club Birthday Club scholarship application can be found at https://guamcc.edu/scholarships.

Each scholarship provides a $1,000 scholarship for tuition, fees, books and required bookstore supplies. The scholarships are available to students who are graduating from high school and plan on attending or who have completed at least one semester at GCC. The scholarship will be awarded for the Spring 2021 semester.

Students receiving these scholarships may be pursuing any major offered at GCC. The scholarship is based on academic merit, community service and financial need.