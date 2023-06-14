Apply 'today, today, today': Mawar relief applications close out July 27

Residents are advised that the deadline to apply for federal relief from Typhoon Mawar is July 27.

“Don't wait until, like, July 26,” Kevin Wynne, Small Business Administration spokesperson, told The Guam Daily Post. “Go there today, today, today, and apply. That's what (we have) really stressed. ... Just get in the system, especially with (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), because you get grant money from FEMA.”

While FEMA provides up to $41,000 in individual aid to help make homes livable again, SBA can provide homeowners and renters with low-interest loans of up to $200,000, Wynne said.

Two Guam residents have had loans for over $150,000 processed with SBA as of Tuesday.

Applications for rental assistance from FEMA, which does not count toward the $41,000 cap on aid, also close July 27, according to FEMA external affairs officer Brad Pierce.

“That’s why we encourage all residents who suffered damage from the storm to apply as soon as they can,” Pierce said. "We want to make sure they get all the assistance that’s possible, so they can recover quicker."

Thousands have applied for FEMA assistance already, Post files show.

The application process for both programs is relatively simple and requires little paperwork, Wynne said.

“Just show up (with your) name, address. If you've got (it), a utility bill, or if it's been swept away, no problem," he said. "We'll still find out that you live there with ... deeds and stuff like that.”

In-person applications preferred

Though applicants can register online or over the phone, they are encouraged to go to one of the four Disaster Recovery Centers on Guam and apply in person.

“You're working one-on-one with a customer service rep. It’s going to be a complete application at that point, because they'll know every ’t' is crossed, and every ‘i’ is dotted when you're working one-on-one with these guys. They'll get a complete application,” Wynne said.

“You do it at home, it’s still simple. You may make a mistake, we'll have to come back.”

SBA officials and FEMA representatives are standing by to assist residents at Disaster Recovery Centers located at:

• Guam Community College, Building E, Mangilao.

• Dededo Sports Complex.

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School in Sinajana.

• Inalåhan Mayor’s Office and Community Center.

Each center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Applicants also may speak with a FEMA rep at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña, which is serving as a Registration Intake Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The SBA Business Recovery Center, located on the third floor of the First Hawaiian Bank building in Maite, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Guam homeowners and renters who were affected by Typhoon Mawar also can register with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362, visiting disasterassistance.gov or downloading the application on the FEMA website.

Read letter closely, you may not be denied

FEMA applicants who receive letters of ineligibility are not necessarily being denied, FEMA external affairs officer Veronica Verde said last week.

“If you read a little further, it may mean that you still haven't provided us with certain documents,” Verde said. "Perhaps we need to look at proof of ownership. Perhaps you haven't provided personal identification. Perhaps you haven't provided us with your final insurance and what they're going to pay."

Those who get an ineligibility letter are advised to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to get help completing the application.

Homeowners applying for assistance with FEMA can prove their status with the following documents:

• The original deed or deed of trust to the property.

• A mortgage statement.

• Real property insurance, or homeowner's or flood insurance.

• Receipts from major repairs within the last five years.

• Property tax receipt or bill.

• Manufactured home certificate or title.

Renters can prove occupancy at the time of the typhoon by submitting:

• Utility bills, bank or credit card statements, or phone bills.

• Employer’s statement.

• Written lease agreement.

• Rent receipts.

The full fact sheet is available online through FEMA's website. More details about available aid can also be found on the Post's website.