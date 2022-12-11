Approval of ADA positions at DOA sought

The creation of new positions dedicated to the Americans with Disabilities Act is under consideration for approval at the Department of Administration.

On Nov. 23, a personnel specialist from the DOA issued a memorandum to the personnel services administrator for the request of approval of the creation of two classified positions. The first is for an Americans with Disabilities Act administrator and the second is for one or more ADA coordinators.

The ADA administrator is proposed to be a new position under the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities to provide the necessary leadership and services in the government for all things ADA, according to Shane Ngata, DOA personnel services administrator. The ADA coordinators will provide the technical expertise at the department/agency level, he added.

“The memo is the first step in the process of creating or amending a position to present the proposed draft job standards for public comments, pursuant to public law for purposes of government transparency and disclosure when establishing new positions in the government to provide public services,” Ngata said.

This is necessary so as not to duplicate existing permanent classified positions in the government, he explained.

“Every appointing authority has the responsibility of position management and making sure that they have the necessary human resources to effectively provide public services in the most efficient and cost-effective manner as mandated by their enabling act,” he said.

DISID’s role is to provide the core services for all disabilities-related mandates while the Department of Public Works has a responsibility to implement the ADA accessibility programs pertinent to DPW's mission and mandates. DOA’s role is to establish and maintain the government's position classification plan pursuant to personnel laws, rules and regulations.

Posting the potential creation of positions on DOA’s website for 10 business days is to allow for public comments, Ngata said.

“Comments are reviewed and considered when finalizing the proposed job standards subject to final review and approval by the director of DOA and the governor of Guam,” he said.

Under the current general pay plan, the ADA administrator salary range is pay grade P from $55,488 to $97,798 and the ADA coordinator range is pay grade M from $40,762 to $71,844, according to DOA.

“Upon approval by GovGuam, the new position is filed with the legislative secretary at the Guam Legislature and DOA may fill the position upon availability of funds after 30 days have elapsed from the date of filing with the legislative secretary,” Ngata said.