April 18 tax filing deadline up soon; Taxpayers can seek an extension if they need more time

The Guam Department of Revenue & Taxation is reminding taxpayers that the 2022 due date for filing income tax returns is Monday, April 18.

The income tax filing season began Jan. 24 when Rev and Tax began accepting 2021 tax year returns and is in line with the date that the Internal Revenue Service also began the nation’s tax season.

Walk-up Service

Walk-Up service for filing only – to include filing with check payments – can be done this week.

• On Thursday, April 14, filing will be from 8 a.m. – noon.

• Walk-up filing on Friday, April 15, will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Walk-up filing Monday, April 18, will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Filing by drop box

Tax returns may be filed using the dropbox which is located to the right of the main entrance of Rev and Tax in Barrigada.

Taxpayers are urged to provide their contact information along with a duplicate of their return and a self-addressed stamped envelope if they would like for their return to be mailed to them. Cash payments should not be made through dropbox, according to Rev and Tax.

Only those filings with no payment or with check payments should be filed through dropbox.

Forms 1040 and extensions

Hard copies of forms are available at DRT’s Income Tax Branch however Guam Forms 1040 and 1040SR can be accessed at www.myguamtaxcom and www.guamtax.com.

Filing for an extension

Taxpayers who need more time with their income tax filing can file Form 4868, the application for an automatic extension of time to file. This form is due April 18. A request for an extension will not be accepted after the due date.

