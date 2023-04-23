April named Fair Housing Month

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the landmark civil rights law that made discrimination in housing transactions unlawful, meaning a person who is renting or buying a home can’t be turned away based on race, religion, sex, national origin, familial status or disability. However, as Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed a proclamation declaring April as Fair Housing Month, it was noted that discrimination is still an issue.

“The importance of fair housing cannot be overstated,” said Jodee Duenas, president of the Guam Association of Realtors, during the Fair Housing Month proclamation's virtual signing Friday. “Every person deserves to have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home, regardless of their race, religion, national origin or any other characteristic. Unfortunately, discrimination in housing is still a reality for all of us and or many of the people in our country.”

According to the Department of Justice, a majority of the cases in which there is evidence of a pattern or practice of discrimination involve claims of racial discrimination.

“Sometimes, housing providers try to disguise their discrimination by giving false information about availability of housing, either saying that nothing was available or steering homeseekers to certain areas based on race,” the DOJ website states. “Individuals who receive such false information or misdirection may have no knowledge that they have been victims of discrimination. The Department of Justice has brought many cases alleging this kind of discrimination based on race or color.”

The Fair Housing Act is just as important here on Guam, said Leon Guerrero, who declared April as Fair Housing Month through Proclamation 2023-34.

“By helping to create a fairer housing system, the law seeks to do more than just open up neighborhoods to all people, because access to quality housing is about more than having a roof over your head – it’s the foundation for achieving better education, employment and health outcomes, and a pathway for a better life,” Leon Guerrero said. “In 55 years, the law has made a world of difference in the lives of countless families and communities here on our island.”

The landmark legislation signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson also protects people from discrimination in housing assistance and strengthened fair housing protections and enforcement for all island residents.

Duenas acknowledged that upholding the Fair Housing Act is a responsibility of those in the real estate industry, and thanked those that work to promote fair housing to marginalized residents.

According to the governor, eliminating discrimination in housing is a collaborative effort now more than ever, as the island recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated our island’s severe housing crisis,” the proclamation states. “The launch of locally implemented housing relief programs, including the Guam Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) and Guam Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) programs, has made significant lifelines available for Guam’s families to maintain their homes.”

The governor shared her administration's commitment to ending unlawful housing discrimination.

“It is a shared duty to work together to ensure that every person has equitable access to all of the opportunities our island provides, and that no one faces barriers to thrive solely based on where they live,” she said. “Our administration is committed to do all we can to end unlawful housing discrimination, advance equity for all underserved populations and put the dream of homeownership within reach of all of our people of Guam.”