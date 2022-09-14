April trial for cop, 1 year after shooting

A Guam Police Department officer indicted on charges of manslaughter is scheduled to go to trial next year.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez said Tuesday morning in a hearing that Justin A.L. Quenga will go to trial in April on charges connected to a deadly shooting at the Dededo Shell gas station earlier this year.

Quenga was indicted in July on charges of manslaughter as a first-degree felony and negligent homicide as a third-degree felony.

Quenga, with assistance from attorney Curtis Van de veld, pleaded not guilty to the charges and said in the hearing he is still waiting to receive discovery from the prosecution. Perez scheduled a hearing in November to update the status of the case.

Quenga was indicted in July after the Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigative Team performed an investigation that took more than four months.

Quenga was accused of recklessly causing the death of Iopy Rudolph, and performing the act with criminal negligence.

On March 9, Rudolph, who was accused of targeting the gas station in Dededo with a slingshot, allegedly was shot multiple times by Quenga.

Following the indictment, Quenga was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

GPD initially placed Quenga on leave, forcing him to surrender his gun and badge while the police department conducts an internal investigation.

Chief of Police Stephen Ignacio told The Guam Daily Post Quenga's administrative leave has ended, but Quenga is now on personal leave.

Ignacio added the internal investigation is continuing.