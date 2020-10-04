Former altar boys and others who sued former Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron, accusing him of sexual abuse and rape when they were children, asked the court to deny Apuron's request to temporarily halt all clergy sex abuse lawsuit proceedings against him.

The survivors said Apuron's motion for abstention and stay of further proceedings is moot, and does not fit within the narrow exception for the federal court's abstention.

To file his motion, Apuron used another person's recent challenge in local court to a 2016 law that lifted the civil statute of limitations on child sex abuse.

That 2016 law allows victims of child sex abuse to sue their abusers and the institutions with which they are associated, at any time after the abuse.

Apuron, convicted by a Vatican tribunal of sex abuse of minors, is accused in civil court of sexually abusing at least 10 minors from the 1970s to around 1990.

This week, the Apuron accusers said their lawsuits against the former archbishop were filed long before the other person, Albert John Balajadia, filed his challenge to the 2016 law.

Balajadia asked for the case filed against him by Florencio Rupley to be dismissed, saying the 2016 law used to revive a rape claim that happened in 1985 is unconstitutional.

Argument is 'moot'

The Apuron accusers also said the plaintiff in the other case, Rupley, filed in local court on Sept. 25 a notice voluntarily dismissing the action without prejudice.

"As the Rupley case is no longer pending before the Superior Court of Guam, Apuron's request that this court exercise its extraordinary and rare discretionary abstention and stay powers to allow adjudication of certain issues in 'Rupley' is moot and Apuron's motion should be denied," the Apuron accusers said, through attorney Delia L. Wolff of Lujan & Wolff.

On Sept. 25, Rupley filed a new lawsuit, this time in federal court, accusing Balajadia of raping him when he was 11 years old in 1985. Balajadia was a police officer then.

The Apuron accusers' attorney also said that even absent the dismissal of the Rupley case, "Apuron's motion should be denied because Apuron has waived his right to request abstention."

The accusers' attorney said, assuming no waiver was made, this case does not fit the narrow exception for the federal court to abstain from adjudicating a controversy that is properly before it.

2017 recommendations

The Apuron accusers also cited an identical 2017 report and recommendation by a magistrate judge recommending that the court deny Apuron's motion to dismiss the child sex abuse claims against him.

The magistrate judge at the time found that the claims against Apuron were revived by the 2016 statute, Public Law 33-187.

The magistrate judge also said that law had retroactive operation, and the retroactive application of that 2016 law does not infringe upon Apuron's vested rights and due process guaranteed afforded by the Organic Act of Guam.

Nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claims have been filed in Guam courts since the 2016 law's enactment. The Vatican, meanwhile, permanently stripped Apuron of his title as archbishop in 2019.

The Archdiocese of Agana sought bankruptcy protection in January 2019 to remain in operation while trying to compensate the clergy sex abuse survivors. Mediation is continuing to settle those claims.