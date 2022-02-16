Former Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron and parishioners are among more than 30 witnesses that the committee representing clergy sex abuse claimants and other creditors wants to present during a trial related to the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy.

The trial, set to start Feb. 18, would determine whether the assets of Catholic schools and parishes could be used to pay clergy abuse claimants.

The creditors' committee, however, said it has not heard from the Vatican at all with respect to Apuron as a witness, according to committee attorney Edwin Caldie on Tuesday afternoon.

The trial will be held via video conference and in person.

Apuron, 76, was archbishop for Guam for 33 years. A Vatican tribunal found him guilty of sexual molestation of multiple minors, resulting in Rome stripping him of his title and authority.

As of Tuesday afternoon, three possible witnesses were subpoenaed to appear and testify on Feb. 21: Former Archdiocese Finance Council Richard Untalan; former Archdiocese Chief Financial Officer Dominic Kim, and Daniel Fitzgerald of Deloitte & Touche, based on separate documents filed in federal court.

Caldie said the committee does not expect to issue additional subpoenas at this point.

The archdiocese's witness list, meanwhile, has at least 24 names. Those 24 are included in the creditors committee's longer witness list.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, other archdiocese officials, real estate professionals and attorneys are among them.

Many of the witnesses represent parishioners from different Catholic parishes. Some are retired and some still work for the government of Guam.

This trial is key to getting clergy sex abuse claimants' compensation and getting the archdiocese out of bankruptcy.

The creditors' committee seeks to include at least $58 million in assets of Catholic schools and parishes – from cars to buildings and land – as part of the archdiocese's bankruptcy estate to help pay the abuse claimants. The committee's payment plan involves more than $100 million and real estate assets.

Archdiocese attorneys said the archbishop only holds the properties as trustee and the parishes and schools are beneficiaries of that trust, so these assets shouldn't be part of the bankruptcy estate. The archdiocese has offered to pay up to $34.38 million in compensation to the abuse claimants. Some 270 clergy sex abuse claimants have filed lawsuits on Guam.