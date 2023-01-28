Residents looking to learn more about aquaculture can attend a free workshop today at the Sagan Kotturan CHamoru cultural center in Tumon.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will also include a food demonstration, the University of Guam announced in a press release.

The event will be hosted by University of Guam Sea Grant and Guåhan Sustainable Culture. Those who participate will get a chance to know more about behind-the-scenes operations and management, UOG said in the release.

Sea Grant aquaculture specialist David Crisostomo said the process of fish harvesting will be covered, as well as how the compound operates using solar energy.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We run off just a 100-watt air pump, and that is enough to operate the entire system," said Crisostomo. "It’s low energy and fairly low maintenance. We can produce about 400 pounds of fish per year if it is stocked up to the maximum density.”

The food demonstration will use tilapia grown from the aquaculture system and will be conducted by executive chef Mirko Agostini of the Hyatt Regency Guam.

The event is part of an overall effort to expand Guam's aquaculture industry, UOG said in the release.