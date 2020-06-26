Arceo to lead language program after DCA move

Ann Marie Arceo is no longer leading the Department of Chamorro Affairs after accepting an offer to lead the CHamoru Language Revitalization Division at the Kumision I Fino' CHamoru.

"I'm so excited," she said. "This is my passion. ... I'm going to be building this program from the ground up."

The division is a new one, she explained. It was created as part of the reorganization of the Department of Chamorro Affairs, and in an effort to promote the CHamoru language.

Her transfer was effective June 22, governor's spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin confirmed. It's the latest in a string of resignations and retirements in the last few months, among the most recent being Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, who on Thursday confirmed her retirement from the Department of Public Health and Social Services as its director; and former Chief of Staff Tony Babauta, who resigned following inquiries into his stay at a COVID-19 quarantine site.

Arlene Santos, the acting director of the Guam Public Library System, has been tapped to lead the Department of Chamorro Affairs, Paco-San Agustin said.

Arceo said she appreciated her experience as DCA president, saying it helped her grow. However, her love has always been the CHamoru language.

"It's not about titles, it's about the real work," she said. "How much time do we have ... before our language becomes extinct?"

Reorganization

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero created the Task Force on CHamoru Heritage and Cultural Advancement in Executive Order 2019-15. It was charged with assessing the framework in which DCA and other cultural agencies function.

"Remember they moved (Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency) and the library, because they were trying to make DCA CHamoru-centric," Arceo said. "CAHA, the library and PBS all had some part in culture ... but they had different areas to focus on, as well."

She added, "This is one of the phases of the reorganization and it just so happened that they needed someone to lead that division and they asked me, and I said that's really where I can serve us."

Separation

In 2011, then-Gov. Eddie Calvo took the library system, CAHA and the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority, and folded them into the Department of Chamorro Affairs in an effort to reduce costs. Officials at the time touted a savings of about $200,000 a year on director and administrator salaries.

Last June, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said removing the public library system and CAHA from the Department of Chamorro Affairs allows each of the agencies to focus on its respective missions.

The administration also pulled the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority from DCA.