Bishop Emeritus Amando Samo, of the Diocese of the Caroline Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, died Aug. 7.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes is asking all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Agaña to join him in extending prayers and condolences to Bishop Julio Angkel and the Diocese of the Caroline Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, according to a statement.

Bishop Amando had served faithfully as a consecrated servant of Jesus Christ since his ordination to the priesthood in 1977, Byrnes stated.

His devotion extended to his leadership as coadjutor bishop of the Diocese of Caroline Islands in 1994-95 and then as bishop of the same diocese from 1995 to 2020. He was succeeded by Bishop Julio in 2020.

“To the people of the Diocese of the Caroline Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, please know that faithful on Guam join you in prayer on the loss of Our Lord’s beloved servant,” Byrnes stated.

