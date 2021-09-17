As the island debates restrictions for Guamanians who aren't vaccinated, the questions about how and when students return to school in the middle of the pandemic, on top of issues like abortion and same-sex unions, it's important that people treat each other with dignity and respect, so goes a letter from Archbishop Michael Byrnes to the island's Catholics.

In the letter, he said with all the suffering, in Guam and around the world, it's important to remember we have each other to lean upon.

"Despite any differences you may have with one another, perhaps intense disagreements on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine mandates, abortion, same-sex unions, and so on, I implore all people of faith to keep peace intact in your hearts. Cherish the longstanding relationships and ties you’ve built with one another throughout the years … as family, as friends, as co-workers, classmates or parishioners," he wrote.

"Disagree. Debate. Argue. But please, do so with the utmost dignity and respect for one another. All those many moments in your lives where you’ve shared common joys, common ground, the breaking of bread at family gatherings or fiestas, they are part of the treasures our Creator has bestowed to His children. Do not cause your friendships or family bonds to die. Satan is real and he delights when hatred overcomes love."

Byrnes' letter comes as the island is in a hot debate about children returning to in-person learning. On the one hand, there are those who think children will be safe because schools have created protocols and other necessary processes to safeguard their health. On the other side of the debate are people who point out to the delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 and say it's spreading to children in a way that the original strain didn't, so it's in their best interest to continue learning from home.

Another hot topic discussion for many Guamanians: The recent governor's order restricting restaurants and fitness centers to allow only vaccinated individuals indoors.

"Amid the division and differences in viewpoints, it can be said that everyone is suffering one way or the other. Everyone has wounds. Everyone has fears. Each of us has concerns. None are less important than the other," he writes.

"I find it helpful to stop and remember that each person we meet here on earth is a direct result of the will and love of God our Father. During his days among us, Saint John Paul II put it this way: 'People need to be treated individually as persons, in the knowledge that Christ shed all his precious blood for each of them.'