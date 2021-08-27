Archbishop Michael Byrnes sends his prayers and condolences to the family of the late Sister Mary Celeste Fejarang, RSM, and the Sisters of Mercy on behalf of the entire Archdiocese of Agaña, the archdiocese stated in a press release.

"Sister Celeste was 94 years old. She devoted 74 years of her life serving God and his people as a faithful Sister of Mercy," the archdiocese stated.

The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Guam, had announced that Sister Mary Celeste died Aug 22 at the Mercy Care Center on the Feast of the Queenship of Mary, according to the archdiocese.

Archbishop Byrnes will celebrate the funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept 4, in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatña. The Sisters of Mercy will provide more details in the near future.