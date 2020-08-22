The island’s Catholic Churches will continue to observe the Holy Eucharist through Masses held in the parking lots of churches and live streaming online.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes, in a letter to the island’s faithful, said the governor’s lockdown, which went into effect noon Friday, closes the churches, however church protocols are still in effect.

“Though the churches are closed to the public, our priests shall continue to provide Guam’s Catholic faithful access to the essential, saving graces of the Holy Eucharist at a number of parishes at this time through the celebration of Masses in parish parking lots,” Byrne said. “Many of these Masses will be livestreamed to our homebound, elderly, sick and fragile brothers and sisters.”

The Archbishop noted that the governor and the island is dealing with a “disaster of a nature and magnitude many have not experienced before in their lifetimes.”

“Working faithfully and relentlessly for the good of the entire island, our Governor is trying her best. She is a dedicated leader. All of us, no matter our positions or backgrounds, desire everyone to be safe from this danger,” he stated.

He added that the pivot to “parking lot Masses” is an example of our Church on Guam working with government and health officials to promote safety “while still preserving the beloved sacraments and celebration of the Holy Eucharist that are so vital to our lives and souls as baptized children of God.”

The church’s priests have been working with staff and volunteers to ensure the safety of their congregations.

“A lot goes into a ‘parking lot Mass’,” he stated. “Though not ideal, they are a way to bring Christ to the people. Shielded and separated from one another in the safety of their cars at naturally safe distances, the faithful are strongly protected in these instances.”

The archbishop, who is still off island following surgery, shared one priest’s reflection on the current events on Guam.

“One of the fulcrum/pivotal ideas in the discussion on which institutions or establishments should be allowed to open in this time of the pandemic is the concept of essential. Simply put, whatever is essential should remain open no matter what; and, whatever is non-essential should be closed. After all, isn’t that what it means to be essential, that is, that it is something you cannot live without? While it may appear to be a simple argument, I believe that the word essential has nuances of meaning because of its richness and depth... Definitely, spiritual life is the Most Essential. ‘What is it for man to gain the whole world but forfeit his life?’ Hence, you ‘cannot live’ without spiritual nourishment for eternal life. But, food is also essential for physical nourishment for man is not just spirit but body and soul. Jesus did not let the crowds go to look for their own food when they were in the deserted place. He fed them.

On one hand, government officials use the word essential to refer to the physical survival of man. On the other hand, spiritual leaders use the same word but referring to eternal life. There is a huge and wide difference between the two. They are not on the same plane. No doubt, spiritual nourishment is way, way more essential than physical nourishment.

But in this time of the pandemic, one of the major considerations is on the issue of the manner of acquiring these said two essentials, two nourishments. One may not be able to physically come to church but can still nourish his spirit through various means like livestreaming. The Eucharist remains available to us through this platform and many other means. This is the very same reason why there is such a thing as Baptism by Desire, Communion by Desire, Spiritual Communion, etc. When extremely necessary, Sunday Obligation may even be dispensed.

But in this issue of acquisition, opening of the stores and other establishments may become necessary (essential). While we can continue to spiritually nourish our faithful through various means and strategies as we have already done before, there is no other way that our people can acquire their needed physical nourishment unless there are sources they can go to.

May the Good Lord, through the intercession of Our Lady, on the occasion of her Assumption, guide us and make use of us as instruments of His continued love and care for His flock entrusted to our care.”

---