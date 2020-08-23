The island’s Catholic churches will continue to observe the Holy Eucharist through Masses held in parking lots and livestreams.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes, in a letter to the island’s faithful, said the governor’s lockdown, which went into effect noon Friday, closes the churches; however, church protocols are still in effect.

“Though the churches are closed to the public, our priests shall continue to provide Guam’s Catholic faithful access to the essential, saving graces of the Holy Eucharist at a number of parishes at this time through the celebration of Masses in parish parking lots,” Byrnes said. “Many of these Masses will be livestreamed to our homebound, elderly, sick and fragile brothers and sisters.”

The archbishop noted the governor and the island is dealing with a “disaster of a nature and magnitude many have not experienced before in their lifetimes.”

“Working faithfully and relentlessly for the good of the entire island, our governor is trying her best. She is a dedicated leader. All of us, no matter our positions or backgrounds, desire everyone to be safe from this danger,” he stated.

He added that the pivot to “parking lot Masses” is an example of the archdiocese working with government and health officials to promote safety “while still preserving the beloved sacraments and celebration of the Holy Eucharist that are so vital to our lives and souls as baptized children of God.”

The church’s priests have been working with staff and volunteers to ensure the safety of their congregations.

“A lot goes into a parking lot Mass,” he stated. “Though not ideal, they are a way to bring Christ to the people. Shielded and separated from one another in the safety of their cars at naturally safe distances, the faithful are strongly protected in these instances.”

The archbishop, who is still off island following surgery, shared one priest’s reflection on the current events on Guam: