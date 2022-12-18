Archbishop on 'extended medical leave'

Archbishop Michael Byrnes is off island for extended medical leave, according to a release written by Rev. Romeo Convocar, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Agana.

Earlier this month the archdiocese announced that Byrnes “continues to be off island on extended medical leave” and is doing so with the permission of the Pope’s Nuncio and Apostolic Delegate for the Pacific Islands to address important medical needs.

Byrnes traveled to the U.S. mainland during the last week of June, according to the director of communications for the archdiocese, Tony Diaz. That information is all that can be shared at this time, according to Diaz.

While the archbishop is gone, Convocar will take care of the pastoral and administrative needs, which he is given authority to do by canon law.

Convocar referenced the archdiocese’s legal issues in bankruptcy and repaying victims of sex abuse and called it a “very challenging time.”

“This has been the truth for quite some time,” he added, before explaining that even with Byrnes’ absence, the archdiocese still intends to implement the plan to give justice to survivors of clergy abuse.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, there are hundreds of victims seeking between $34 million to $45 million. However, restitution could be delayed due to one of the insurers for the archdiocese, The Continental Insurance Company, filing a notice to appeal the final order confirming the Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan issued by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

The approved plan detailed that payments for survivors would come from a number of sources, including cash contributions from Catholic schools and parishes, property sales and money received from insurance companies. However, the actual total would be dependent on the sale of archdiocese properties, an attorney for the archdiocese, Ford Elsaesser, said in a press release.