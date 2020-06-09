Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes will be on medical leave for "at least three months," to undergo a hip surgery in Florida followed by recuperation and physical rehabilitation.

The archbishop has been using a cane the past few weeks, and left Guam on Monday for the surgery.

"He's been in pain and he's been putting off the surgery for quite sometime. But he's in good spirits. He told us he'll be back and we look forward to having him back after he's recuperated from the much needed hip surgery," Father Mike Crisostomo, the Archdiocese of Agana's vicar for clergy, said on Monday.

Crisostomo said the surgery will be done in Florida, but the archbishop will also be spending time with his family in Michigan while recuperating.

The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, also delayed the surgery.

Tony Diaz, the archdiocese's director of communications, said the archbishop will be on medical leave "for at least three months."

This is Byrnes' first extended leave for medical reason, since first stepping foot on Guam on Nov. 28, 2016.

Byrnes appointed Father Ron Richards to temporarily serve as Episcopal Vicar of the Archdiocese of Agaña during his absence. Richards is the chancellor and special assistant to the archbishop. Crisostomo, along with priests and members of the Curia, will be assisting him, the archdiocese said.

Father Jeff San Nicolas, vicar general, also remains on leave at this time.

"Archbishop Byrnes extends his gratitude to everyone who has expressed their care and prayers. He asks all faithful of Guam to remain focused on Jesus Christ, to follow strict health safeguards in the celebration of Holy Mass and sacraments and to continue to support our priests and religious," the archdiocese said in a statement.

Pope Francis appointed Byrnes in October 2016 to replace then Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was accused and later on convicted by the Vatican, for sexually abusing children.

When the Vatican denied Apuron's appeal and stripped him of his title, Byrnes went from coadjutor to full archbishop for the Archdiocese of Agana in April 2019.

Faced with massive abuse claims, the archdiocese filed for reorganization bankruptcy in January 2019.