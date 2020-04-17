Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes on Thursday temporarily suspended all visitation ministries for the sick and the dead, as Guam continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

The suspension includes hospital and home visits, the archbishop said.

"This measure is taken, trusting in the Providence of our Lord and with the utmost safety of all people in mind," he said, in a joint statement with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The visitation ministries are the latest among decades-old Catholic rites that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted.

Churches have been closed and the faithful have been attending Mass remotely, to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Priests will continue prayer services for the dearly departed during funerals, the archbishop said.

However, they will do so only at the grave sites and not in funeral homes or churches.

All families must also observe a strict protocol limit of 10 persons in attendance, the statement said.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Archdiocese of Agana ask residents to continue observing the government's social distancing and gathering mandates.

In a pastoral letter, the archbishop said all churches and chapels will remain closed until at least May 5, in accordance with the governor's executive order.

"I understand that the extended closure of our places of worship is difficult to accept, but please, do not lose hope," the archbishop wrote. "Your participation in viewing the online livestreamed Masses, devotions and calling upon our archdiocese's COVID-19 helpline is a testament to your enduring faith as the People of God."

A list of Masses online is available at archagana.org, and parishioners with questions may call the toll-free number 1-(800)-961-9848.