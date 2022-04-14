Archbishop to lead anti-abortion prayer service today

The Archdiocese of Agaña will hold an anti-abortion prayer service at 11 a.m. today, Holy Thursday, at the outdoor portico area of the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagatña, according to a press release.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes will speak about the sacredness of life alongside members of the Guam Catholic Pro-life Committee. He will provide an update to his message of last week regarding the recently introduced Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022.

"During this Holy Week, we invite everyone to join us in peaceful prayer for the protection of precious unborn children and talks about the sanctity of life. Please gather by 10:30 a.m.," archdiocese stated.