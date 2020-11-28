Archdiocese: 7 total COVID-19 cases at Mercy Heights

There's a total of seven positive cases at Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery & Kindergarten, according to the Archdiocese of Agaña.

The principal of Mercy Heights has assisted the contact tracers of the Archdiocese and Department of Public Health and Social Services to identify and communicate with the close contacts of positive cases, according to the press release.

The school has been closed as officials were deep cleaning after the first positive case was confirmed. The school is expected to reopen on Dec. 9, following the holiday of Santa Marian Kamalen.

On Nov. 20, an employee at the school was tested and informed the school when results were received the following day. That employee hadn’t been at the school since Nov. 16, the Archdiocese had reported.

About a week ago, the Archdiocese announced a second employee tested positive. As a safeguard, staff and some students would be tested.

This has resulted in the identifying of new positives in this case, the Archdiocese stated today.

The press release doesn't say whether any children have been tested or if they have if any tested positive. It did note that "Public Health is contacting the parents and will provide guidance."

Mercy Heights has been closed for at least a week now since positive cases were initially identified.

Since the identification of the first positive case, the school underwent professional sanitation and disinfection, the Archdiocese stated. The extension of the temporary closure is in accordance with the guidance provided by DPHSS as well as the AOA Contact Tracing Team.

The Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force is working closely with Public Health and Mercy Heights in taking all measures to ensure the safety of the children and all adults at the center.

By law, neither the school nor Public Health are permitted to disclose the names of individuals who have COVID-19, according to the press release.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes and the Superintendent of Catholic Education Dr. Juan Flores asks your prayers for these individuals and all who have COVID-19.