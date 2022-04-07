Archdiocese, abuse survivors given more time on payment plan

A federal judge gave the Archdiocese of Agana and its creditors two more weeks to present what they earlier said would be a joint plan to pay nearly 300 survivors of clergy sexual assault and get the archdiocese out of a three-year bankruptcy.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingo-Gatewood on Wednesday issued an order granting both parties' joint request for an extension to file amended disclosure statements and plans related to the bankruptcy.

The order came on the eve of what's supposed to be today's status hearing on the parties' efforts to come up with a consensual plan that could end years of legal battles. That hearing has been reset for April 22.

The judge also said the hearing on any amended disclosure statements shall be held on May 13.

Archdiocese attorney Bruce Anderson and Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors attorney Edwin Caldie jointly asked the judge for a 14-day extension of all deadlines.

They said they continue to make "substantial progress towards a good faith and earnest resolution of their disputes and believe they are close to reaching the terms of a consensual plan" through their continued work with the mediator, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris of Honolulu.

The archdiocese's revised proposed payment to abuse survivors ranged between $27.96 million and $34.88 million. Its creditors, mostly abuse survivors, filed its own payment plan calling for at least $100 million and real estate assets. Parties have yet to release a joint proposed payment amount.