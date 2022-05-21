Archdiocese agrees to pay '$37M to $107M' to settle abuse claims

The Archdiocese of Agana has agreed to pay anywhere from "$37 million to $107 million" to settle more than 270 Guam clergy sexual abuse claims, based on documents the church and its creditors filed Friday morning in federal court.

Instead of having two separate plans to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy and pay survivors of clergy sexual assaults, the church and its creditors worked together to file a joint plan.

But much of the amount in the joint plan remains up in the air because of other ongoing settlements or possible future litigation.

For example, the joint plan said $55 million could potentially come from insurers of the Boy Scouts of America, which also remains in bankruptcy proceedings, and possibly millions more from another archdiocese insurer.

Many of Guam's clergy sex abuse claims involved a former Boy Scouts scoutmaster who was also a priest, Louis Brouillard.

He was the only one who admitted to having abused minors. The admission occurred two years before his death in 2018.

There are three firm sources of funding so far for the abuse survivors' trust, accounting for nearly $43 million.

These are the sources of funding for the proposed survivors' trust:

• $18.358 million-plus worth of real estate assets from the archdiocese, and Catholic schools and parishes. This amount could vary between $16.5 million and $23 million, based on the expected market.

• $6.610 million in archdiocese cash contribution.

• $18 million contribution from archdiocese insurer, AIG/National Union, under a settlement reached.

• Pending: Future litigation, or up to $15 million settlement, with one other archdiocese insurer, CNA.

• Pending: $55 million in aggregate contribution from the Boy Scouts of America insurers, but the BSA bankruptcy case is pending.

• Portions of proceeds from the sale of FHP/TakeCare and Chancery properties.

• 150 tuition vouchers at Catholic schools for claimants' families.

• 50 cemetery vouchers with a cash value of $332,500 for claimants.

"Thus, between the various forms of funding for the Plan, it is expected the Tort Claimants will receive the grand total sum of between $37,019,033.00 and $107,000,000.00, which will be payable to the trust set up through the Plan and Disclosure Statement process," the proposed reorganization plan filed in court stated.

The joint plan was submitted by Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors Chair Leo Tudela and counsels Robert Kugler, Edwin Caldie and Andrew Glasnovich, and Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes and archdiocese counsels Ford Elsaesser, Bruce Anderson and John Terlaje.

The joint plan still must go before the federal bankruptcy court.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood of the District Court of Guam scheduled a July 13 hearing to consider approval of the joint disclosure statement.

Any objections must be filed by June 20.

Guam clergy sex abuse survivors started suing the archdiocese in 2016, alleging that then Archbishop Anthony Apuron and other members of the clergy raped or sexually molested them when they were minors, dating as far back as the 1950s.

A Vatican tribunal convicted Apuron of molestation of multiple minors and upheld that conviction, stripping him of his title and duties.

Byrnes, his replacement, has, personally and through statements, apologized to clergy sex abuse survivors for the harm done to them and instituted policies to prevent abuses.

An archdiocese counsel earlier said if the joint plan is approved, claimants could start getting their compensation within a few months.