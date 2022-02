Archdiocese announces Ash Wednesday Mass schedule

The Archdiocese of Agana has released the Catholic churches' schedules for Ash Wednesday Mass taking place March 2.

Parishioners are asked to wear masks and follow social distance protocols inside the churches. Hands must be sanitized upon entering the churches. When receiving the Holy Eucharist, parishioners are asked not to use gloves. If feeling ill, or if parishioners have pre-existing health conditions, parishioners are asked to stay home.

DULCE NOMBRE DE MARIA CATHEDRAL-BASILICA, HAGATÑA:

Ash Wednesday Masses: 6 a.m., 12:10 p.m., & 6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF PURIFICATION, MAINA

Ash Wednesday Mass: 6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF THE BLESSED SACRAMENT CHURCH, AGANA HTS.

Ash Wednesday Masses: 6 a.m. & 6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF MT. CARMEL CHURCH, AGAT

Ash Wednesday Masses 7:00 a.m. & 7:00 p.m.

NIÑO PERDIDO Y SAGRADA FAMILIA CHURCH, ASAN

Ash Wednesday Masses: 11 a.m. & 7 p.m.

SAN VICENTE/SAN ROQUE CATHOLIC CHURCH, BARRIGADA

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m. & 6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF PEACE AND SAFE JOURNEY CHURCH, CHALAN PAGO

Ash Wednesday Masses 6:30 a.m.

Mass & Ashes at noon

Word & Ashes 5 p.m.

Mass & Ashes

SANTA BARBARA CATHOLIC CHURCH, DEDEDO

Ash Wednesday Masses (Masses will be offered in the upper church).

6 a.m., 8 a.m., 12:15 p.m., & 5:30 p.m.

ST. ANDREW KIM CHURCH, DEDEDO

Ash Wednesday Mass 7:30 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, INARAJAN

Ash Wednesday Masses 6:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.

SAN ISIDRO CATHOLIC CHURCH, MALOJLOJ

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m. & 6 p.m.

SANTA TERESITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, MANGILAO

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m., noon, 5 p.m., & 7 p.m. Holy Communion & Ashes will be distributed under the front arches of our church at the usual time for our parking lot attendees.

SAN DIMAS & OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY CHURCH, MERIZO

Ash Wednesday Masses 6:00 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.

NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LAS AGUAS CHURCH, MONGMONG

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m. & 6 p.m.

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA CATHOLIC CHURCH, ORDOT

Ash Wednesday Masses 6:00 a.m. & 6:00 p.m.

ASSUMPTION OF OUR LADY CATHOLIC CHURCH, PITI

Ash Wednesday Masses noon & 6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH, SANTA RITA

Sunday Ash Wednesday Masses 6:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

ST. JUDE THADDEUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, SINAJANA

Ash Wednesday Masses:

5:45 a.m. Church Doors Open

6:15 a.m. Mass Intentions Announced

6:30 a.m. Mass [In Church]

6 p.m. Church Doors Open

6:45 p.m. Mass Intentions Announced

7 p.m. Mass [In Church]

SAN MIGUEL CHURCH, TALO'FO'FO'

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m. & 6 p.m. Confessions: 30 minutes before Mass or you may call the parish office at 789-1069 to make an appointment.

ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC CHURCH, CO-PATRON ST. VICTOR, TAMUNING

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m., 12:15 pm, & 6 p.m.

IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, TOTO

Ash Wednesday Masses:

6 a.m. – Holy Mass

5:30 p.m. – Stations of the Cross and Holy Mass

BLESSED DIEGO LUIS DE SAN VITORES CHURCH, TUMON

Ash Wednesday Masses 6:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.

During the Lenten Season, the Stations of the Cross will be on Monday, Wednesday, & Friday at 5:20 p.m.

SAN DIONISIO CATHOLIC CHURCH, UMATAC

Ash Wednesday Mass 7 p.m.

SANTA BERNADITA CATHOLIC CHURCH, AGAFA GUMAS, YIGO

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m., noon, & 6 p.m.

OUR LADY OF LOURDES CATHOLIC CHURCH, YIGO

Ash Wednesday Masses 6 a.m., 12:10 p.m., 5 p.m., & 7 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, YONA

Ash Wednesday Masses

6:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.

8:30 a.m. with St. Francis School

Ashes will be sprinkled on top of the head after the homily. Mass broadcast on FM 104.7