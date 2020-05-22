On May 23 and 24, Masses will be held at parking lots and appropriate areas nearby Catholic churches.

Priests will celebrate Masses indoors and tower speakers will also broadcast Masses, according to the Archdiocese of Agana. Holy Communion will be distributed after Mass.

In Hagåtña, all surrounding street side parking around Cathedral-Basilica and former Administration parking lot may be utilized. Communion stations will include the parking next to Guam Museum, side street next to the Plaza and Felixberto Flores Street. Ushers will provide directions at all Masses.

Sacrament of Reconciliation available 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Sunday, May. 24. Pls. proceed to main entrance of Cathedral-Basilica and staff will guide you to the confessionals.

Other churches around the island will have the following schedule.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights:

May 23: 5 p.m.

May 24: 7 a.m.

---

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

Site: Park along Calle Delos Marteres Street, Agat Senior & Youth Center Parking Lot, Duenas Street or Church basketball Court

Sun., May 24: 8 a.m. only

Mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/OLMCAGAT/

—

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

Site: Leon Guerrero St. and Nino Perdido Drive

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

---

San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada

Sun., May 24: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. (parking lot Masses)

Livestreamed Mass is 10 a.m.

---

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

Saturday, Anticipated Mass, May 23 is 5:30 p.m. in parking lot

Sunday Mass, May 24 is at 8 a.m. in the parking lot

Other sacraments: Confession one hour before Mass. Baptism, by appointment. Call pastoral office 734-3723.

---

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Livestream on parish Facebook page: Sunday @ 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Weekday Mass: 7 a.m. Monday-Saturday

- Everyone, please remain in your vehicles during Mass.

- Parking available at Lencho Park (directly across the church) and around the church. Do not park in people’s yards. Do not block the driveways of homeowners.

- Reception of Holy Communion will take place after Mass has ended.

- With courtesy and respect, pls. follow the instructions of the ministers and volunteers who will assist with the Mass and traffic control.

- Further instructions will be provided during the Mass.

---

St. Andrew Kim Catholic Church, Dededo

Sun., May 24: 10:30 a.m. Mass livestreamed on YouTube

Note – Livestreamed only. Not a parking lot Mass.

---

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

Sat., May 23: 5:30 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m.

Livestreamed

---

Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina

Sat., May 23: 5 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 8 a.m.

Our Lady of Purification, Maina Facebook page for audio

For those who choose, you may park in church parking lot and remain in your vehicles while tuning in to livestream of Mass for audio: “Our Lady of Purification, Maina”.

For those who choose to receive Holy Communion, pls. note it will take place after Mass.

The priest or minister will distribute Holy Communion one vehicle at a time. Pls. exit your vehicle for Communion when directed by priest or minister.

After receiving Communion, you may depart and make a brief prayer of thanksgiving.

Maina weekday Mass:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday at 5 p.m., priest will celebrate Mass in the church and will come out to distribute Communion to those in the parking lot at the appropriate time.

Rosary and daily devotions/novenas will begin at 4:30 p.m. All livestream.

---

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m. (only one Mass)

---

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Sat. May 23: 5 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Also livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram

---

Father Duenas Memorial School, Tai Mangilao

Site: Phoenix Center parking lot

Sun., May 24: 10 am.

---

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

Sat. evening anticipated, May 23: 5 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 6:30 a.m. only

---

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

Sat., May 23: Saturday anticipated Mass 5:30 p.m. (changed from 5 p.m.)

Sun. May 24: 8 a.m.

---

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m.

---

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Sun. May 24: 9 a.m.

---

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m.

PA system to be used, livestreamed on YouTube

Pls. adhere to all COVID-19 protocols. Kindly remain in your cars.

Sacrament of Reconciliation available only on Saturdays: 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and again at 4 to 4:30 p.m. Signs are posted.

FEAST OF SANTA RITA THIS WEEKEND: No Mass, procession or na taotao tumano on Saturday, May 23rd. As noted above, the parking lot and livestreamed Mass will be at 7 a.m. on May 24th. The statue of Santa Rita will be displayed outside the church for those who wish to come and venerate after communion until 1 p.m. on Sunday. Again, please adhere to all protocols and guidelines.

---

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

Sat., May 23: 5 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

---

San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo

Sun., May 24: 9:30 a.m. only

---

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning

Sat. evening anticipated, May 23: 5 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 11 a.m. only

Livestreamed on Facebook page; Aired live on Fox ch.06

Weekday Masses: 6 a.m. on FaceBook page

(distribution of Holy Communion after Mass)

Confession: Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.-6 p.m. /Saturday – 4 p.m.

Baptism: Everyday-Schedule for appointment; Anointing of the Sick: call for a pastoral visit

For more info call 646-8044

---

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

Sat., May 23: 6 p.m. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Holy Mass

Sun., May 24: 6 a.m. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet, Holy Mass

Sun., May 24: 6 p.m. - Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet Holy Mass, Chuukese

Times adjusted for Saturday evening and Sunday evening Masses. Last weekend, there were 5:30 p.m. Now 6 p.m. All will be livestreamed on YouTube

---

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

Site: Parking in and around proximity area of Blessed Diego Church

Sat., May 23: 5:30 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 9 a.m.

PA system and Livestream on FACEBOOK

---

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

Sun., May 24: 8:30 a.m.

---

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

Sat. evening anticipated, May 23: 5:30 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 9 a.m.

Sun., May 24: 11:30 a.m. Pohnpeian Mass.

Parish will have PA system

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/santabernadita/

---

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

Sat., May 23: 6 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 6 a.m. (CHamoru); 7:45 a.m.; and 6 p.m.

---

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

Sat. evening anticipated, May 23: 5 p.m.

Sun., May 24: 7 a.m. & 9 a.m.

Parish will have PA system

Important – Please practice COVID-19 precautionary measures. Follow instructions of your pastor and ushers. Receive Holy Eucharist with extreme care and sacredness and consume immediately. When receiving Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness.