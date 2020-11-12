The Archdiocese of Agana provided updates for reopening of churches which were temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitization after a clergyman of St. Anthony Catholic Church tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 10.

Saint Anthony, Tamuning — Office will remain closed until Nov. 16. Masses will resume Nov. 13 at the 6 a.m. Mass. Please note schedule will be subject to change at any given moment. Please see the Parish Facebook Page for updates.

Our Lady of Purification, Maina — Reopens at 5 p.m. Nov. 13 for Mass.

Assumption of Our Lady, Piti — Reopens Nov. 14 for the Anticipated Mass at 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Santa Rita — Will remain closed on Monday, Nov. 16. No regular Masses/Confession will be offered during that time. Scheduled funerals will proceed. Reopens fully on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Toto — Remains closed. Reopening date to be announced later. Note - Father Val will still celebrate private Mass privately by himself and livestream the Masses 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Yigo — Reopened Nov. 12.

Like St. Anthony’s clergy, the pastors of these five other parishes are isolating themselves.

These precautions are being taken because in most instances, the pastors had concelebrated Mass last Sunday, Nov. 8 with the St. Anthony clergyman who tested positive and they were in close proximity or contact with him at the altar. The Masses were 9 a.m. in Piti and 11 a.m. in Tamuning. The Toto pastor celebrated a funeral Mass with the clergyman Mon., Nov. 9.

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica was not closed because there was no threat of direct exposure, according to the Archdiocesan COVID-19 Task Force. Although the ordination was celebrated there on Nov. 7 and the clergyman who tested positive was present, his proximity to others and presence at the celebration was not considered “close contact” as per Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. The entire congregation did not fit the definition of “close contact”.

Pastors at these parishes extend thanks to their parishioners and all the faithful for their support, prayers and understanding, the press release states.