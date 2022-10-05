Archdiocese bankruptcy, settlement plan approved

The Archdiocese of Agana's plan for bankruptcy has been approved, which brings sex abuse victims a step closer to restitution and reparations.

Almost four years ago, in January 2019, the archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in the District Court of Guam after hundreds of people accused clergy members of sexual assault and subsequently filed lawsuits seeking compensation.

On Tuesday morning in the District Court of Guam, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood approved the archdiocese's bankruptcy plan that also contained processes for earmarking and paying out financial settlements to victims.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"The approval of the settlement plan embodied in the Joint Plan of Reorganization means we can begin the process of restitution to the victim survivors," the Rev. Romeo Convocar said in a press release on behalf of Archbishop Michael J. Byrnes.

Convocar expressed contrition on behalf of Guam's Catholic community, saying he was not casting doubt on any of the hundreds of victims who have alleged abuse by priests or other religious leaders.

"These men and, in some cases, women suffered unimaginable harm at the hands of clergy and laypersons of our Catholic Church on Guam in the past. And while nothing can truly erase the deep pain that members of our archdiocese inflicted on them then, we pray that this approved settlement will help them in their healing," he stated. "Once more, on behalf of Archbishop Michael Byrnes, and the entire archdiocese, we apologize to the victim survivors for the severe harm that former priests and church members did to them."

According to the plan that is more than 100 pages, the archdiocese will transfer parcels of land with an estimated value of $18 million, $6 million in cash and $18 million in insurance proceeds into various accounts meant to pay sex abuse settlements.

Parcels up for sale include properties used for parishes and schools.

In addition, payment will come from the sale of a building owned by the church used currently by FHP/TakeCare and the sale of the archdiocese's longtime chancery.

Convocar expressed the church's gratitude to a number of its stakeholders, and to the judges on the case, who he said worked "aggressively yet with great compassion and fairness" to the parties involved in the settlement negotiations.

"Thank you to the numerous members of our Catholic schools, parishes and organizations who have sacrificed and contributed in many ways toward developing the settlement plan for the victim survivors. We thank our Lord for your faith and resilience," he stated.

Settlements may also include free Catholic school tuition or funeral plots, the plan states. The plan was approved on the second day of what was intended to be a weeklong court proceeding.

"Victim survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Guam will now finally receive an important measure of compensation and restitution for the agony they've endured," Convocar said in the release.