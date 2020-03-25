Archdiocese creates 24-hour helpline to answer COVID-19 related church questions

Local Catholics who have questions about church matters relative to COVID-19 can call a new 24-hour helpline.

The toll free number is: 1 (800) 961-9848.

"With the temporary suspension of public Masses in the archdiocese, closures of parish offices and schools, as well cancellations of meetings and gatherings, Archbishop Michael Byrnes has assigned several Guam priests and lay staff to man the 24-Hour Information Helpline to field questions and offer direction as appropriate," according to the press release.

The people answering the helplines include clergy and laypersons.

"Callers will be asked if they need to speak to a priest, and workers will coordinate as appropriate with the callers’ parish priests or with other available priests based on the urgency of the needs," the press release notes.

The helpline can address questions about Anointing of the Sick, Last Rites, Reconciliation (Confession), spiritual direction, online Mass schedules, Mass intentions, and prayer requests. As appropriate, callers will be encouraged to seek additional support by their parish priests or certified, licensed professionals.

See the press release in full, below:

