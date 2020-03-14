Archdiocese issues protocols for COVID-19 precautions

The Archdiocese of Agana has implemented mandatory protocols for the health and safety of thousands of Catholic parishioners on the island.

The Archdiocesan COVID-19 leadership team collaborated with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Archdiocesan Liturgical Commission to develop temporary protocols that are a precautionary prevention measure.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes has asked priests to announce the changes, including:

• Those who are ill with flu-like symptoms must remain at home. The obligation to attend Sunday Mass does not apply to those who are ill.

• Observe coughing etiquette such as covering the mouth with a tissue or coughing on the arm sleeve to prevent any virus from becoming airborne.

• All holy water fonts and baptismal fonts are to be emptied.

• Missalettes and songbooks will be removed.

• Pastoral care visits to the sick or the homebound by priests and lay ministers have been suspended until further notice.

• Parishioners are encouraged not to hold hands during the "Our Father."

• The exchange of the sign of peace will be omitted during Mass.

• Holy Communion will distribute the Consecrated Bread only, reception of the Precious Blood will be suspended.

• Veneration of relics is to be done by a general blessing by the priest or deacon.

• The cultural practice of kissing or “manginge” of the priest’s hand is suspended at this time.

Byrnes said the archdiocese will continue to monitor the situation closely and adapt directives when necessary.

In a special pastoral message, Byrnes encouraged Catholics to be courageous and take proper precautionary measures against the spread of the virus and other illnesses.

“We pray for all those who have already fallen ill or succumbed to this 2019 novel coronavirus throughout the world. We pray as well, for all health care workers, emergency responders and all those caring for those already infected abroad,” said Byrnes.