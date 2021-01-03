The Archdiocese of Agana is looking to sell its multimillion-dollar property perched on San Ramon Hill overlooking the capital of Hagåtña. Proceeds of the sale will help fund payments to clergy sex abuse survivors.

The Chancery property houses all the archdiocese's administrative functions and offices, which will be moved to the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica.

The transfer of administrative offices for the archdiocese means the Cathedral-Basilica will be modified and improved.

In the archdiocese's ongoing bankruptcy case, the federal court authorized the hiring of Enrico A. Cristobal as architect to modify and improve the Cathedral-Basilica for the relocation of Chancery offices.

The archdiocese anticipates the move will cost about $500,000, including the space modifications.

As it is now, the building is a church with very limited space, the archdiocese's lawyers said in requesting the court to approve the hiring of an architect.

The architectural and engineering fees are about $32,550, which the court granted.

The archdiocese's initial $21 million reorganization to solve its bankruptcy included a plan to sell the Archbishop of Agana's estimated $2.5 million Chancery buildings, including the archbishop's residence on San Ramon Hill.

This is in addition to the 2019 sale of the archdiocese's property in Yona, the former Accion Hotel, for $5.7 million to TF Investment.

Mediation is ongoing to try to compensate the clergy abuse survivors while the archdiocese tries to keep all its Catholic parishes and schools open.