Archdiocese loses case against SBA over denial of pandemic loan

The federal court on Tuesday ruled against the Archdiocese of Agana's efforts to secure a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration's pandemic relief program.

The ruling granted SBA's motion for summary judgment, and denied the archdiocese's cross motion for summary judgment.

It came eight months after the archdiocese sued SBA for denying its Paycheck Protection Program loan application because of the archdiocese's bankruptcy status.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, in a 16-page summary judgment, said "SBA did not exceed its statutory authority when it excluded bankruptcy debtors in the PPP."

The judge also said "SBA did not act arbitrarily or capriciously when it excluded bankruptcy debtors in the PPP," and did not violate the Bankruptcy Code.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 to keep its Catholic schools and parishes open while trying to settle clergy sex abuse claims of more than $1 billion.

The COVID-19 pandemic further battered the archdiocese's finances, so it applied for a $151,769 loan under the PPP on May 8 to keep its payroll and pay other expenses.

SBA, which set criteria that excludes those in bankruptcy from being eligible for PPP, denied the archdiocese's application.

In documents filed in court in December, archdiocese counsels said SBA came up with the bankruptcy exclusion rule that is contrary to the purpose of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act "to provide rapid funding to businesses in financial difficulty."

Congress extended the PPP loans to nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

In July, Tydingco-Gatewood issued an order granting the archdiocese's motion for a preliminary injunction, saying this cures the archdiocese's exclusion from the PPP.

But the case the judge heavily relied on when it made its preliminary injunction decision was overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit on Dec. 22.