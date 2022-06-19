Catholic parishioners won't see any parish closures because of the ongoing bankruptcy case, according to officials of the Archdiocese of Agana, which has jointly filed with its creditors a proposal to pay more than 270 survivors of Guam clergy sexual assault anywhere from $37 million to $107 million.

Of 41 Catholic priests currently in good standing, 36 of them cover Guam's 26 parishes, the archdiocese said.

"No parishes are closing and that what the archdiocese is giving away as part of the compensation package to the survivors are categorized as nonessential properties. Fundamentally, no parish will close and stop its operation due to this bankruptcy," Rev. Father Rey Concovar, vicar general for the archdiocese, told The Guam Daily Post.

Father Mike Crisostomo, vicar for clergy, on Thursday said while there are 36 priests covering 26 parishes from Yigo to Malesso', the archdiocese hopes to have more priests available since a number of the existing ones have been taking on more duties than usual.

Not all priests are qualified to become pastors, and could only take on administrative duties, he said.

"To answer your question, no parishes are closing at all. Even with this bankruptcy, the parishes will continue to fulfill their mission," Crisostomo said.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood set a July 13 hearing on the archdiocese and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors' joint disclosure statement and related motions.

Those pertain to the proposed compensation to clergy abuse survivors and to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy.

The proposed amount includes archdiocese insurance contributions, cash and estimated future proceeds of real estate sales, including those adjacent to Catholic churches and schools.

The filing of the joint disclosure statement comes more than three years after the archdiocese sought bankruptcy protection because of a flurry of clergy sexual assault claims.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, from the start, made clear that the intent has been to compensate abuse survivors while keeping parishes, schools and ministries open.

"We need to continue our mission even if our resources are meager," Convocar said.

The pandemic further strained the archdiocese's finances. Parishes had to close for weeks because of lockdowns and other restrictions, resulting in a decline in contributions and donations to parishes and ministries, church representatives have previously stated.