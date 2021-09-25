Archdiocese not writing vaccine exemption letters

The Archdiocese of Agaña is not issuing letters to vouch for Catholics seeking exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination for religious reasons, according to Tony Diaz, the archdiocese's director of communication.

But Guam Catholics have a right to request an exemption from COVID-19 vaccination based on religious beliefs if they choose to do so, the archdiocese said.

"Like many dioceses in the U.S. mainland, however, our archdiocese is not issuing letters of exemption from COVID-19 vaccination based on religious beliefs because the Catholic Church does not oppose vaccines, specifically vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna. The vaccines are morally acceptable," Diaz said in response to The Guam Daily Post's questions.

Guam's Catholic Church supports vaccination, but said "vaccination must be voluntary," according to Diaz.

Archbishop: Respect people who are 'unwilling'

While not issuing letters of exemption because of the archdiocese's support for vaccination, Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes emphasizes the need to "respect those who, for any reason, be it medical, safety or moral, are unwilling to be vaccinated."

The archdiocese has urged the governor and the Department of Public Health and Social Services "to honor Catholics who request exemptions based on their religious or personal beliefs," Diaz said.

"A number of these persons have approached us. Their stories are heart-wrenching and many of them face tremendous suffering as they face the loss of their jobs and livelihoods because of their religious beliefs," Diaz said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's vaccine mandates allow individuals to seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination for medical and religious reasons.

To date, 110 to 115 requests for vaccine exemption for religious reasons have been received by DPHSS, agency spokesperson Janela Carrera said.

An additional 55 to 60 requests for exemption for medical reasons have been submitted, she said.

DPHSS, however, has not granted any exemptions because it has not finalized the form after review by the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

Those waiting for a decision on their exemption request and those who choose not to get vaccinated are required to have weekly testing, DPHSS said.

If executive branch employees of GovGuam do not want to be vaccinated or do not get the weekly testing, they face disciplinary action.

Sept. 27 deadline for the private sector

Employees of restaurants, bars, museums and other covered private sector establishments cannot enter their places of employment if they are not fully vaccinated by Sept. 27, unless they opt for weekly testing instead.

The archbishop first articulated the church's position on vaccination in a pastoral message to all Catholics on March 10, citing a statement from the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The congregation is responsible for promoting and safeguarding the Catholic Church's doctrine on faith and morals.

"It is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process, ... from the ethical point of view, the morality of vaccination depends on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good," the congregation stated. Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have both chosen to be vaccinated.

The archdiocese said Pope Francis also has made it clear that being vaccinated can be an act of charity toward the community, in order to help decrease the spread of the virus.

The archdiocese said those who have such objections to the vaccination should have the exemption forms available to them now and their requests should be respected.

"Again, the Catholic Church states that vaccination must be voluntary," Diaz said.

86% vaccination rate

Guam has a high vaccination rate. As of Thursday, 117,911 people, or 86.51%, of Guam's vaccine-eligible population, or those at least 12 years old, have been fully vaccinated.

The highly transmissible delta variant has propelled high daily numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths, mostly among the unvaccinated, health officials said.