Archdiocese of Agaña announces special services for COVID-19 fatalities, 9/11 anniversary

The Archdiocese of Agaña announced special Novena and Masses to be held Friday and Saturday to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Guam has had 154 deaths attributed to SARS-CoV-2 as of the Joint Information Center’s Wednesday night report. Worldwide, there have been nearly 4.6 million, according to WHO data.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, during Novena and Mass the Archdiocese will offer a special intention to those who died from COVID-19. For families who would like to offer memorial candles for their loved ones, memorial candles will be available for sale at the Cathedral-Basilica Gift Shop, and can be placed in the sanctuary prior to the Mass.

On Sept. 11, Mass intentions will be offered in memory of loved ones who have died during the Sept. 11 terrorist tragedy, the Afghanistan conflict, and for all First Responders and essential government officials who risk their lives and continue to endure health issues as a result of their heroic acts.

The community also is invited to attend the festal celebration of Dulce Nombre de Maria, The Sweet Name of Mary, on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the 5 p.m. Novena followed by Mass in the Main Church.