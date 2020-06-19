Archdiocese of Agana releases Mass schedule for island parishes

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatna

Sun., June 21 -- 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Updated Weekday Mass schedule

Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri - 6 p.m. in the St. Therese Chapel

Wed - 6 p.m. in the main church for St. Peregrine devotion

Sat - 12:10 p.m. in the St. Therese Chapel

---

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Hts.

Sat., June 20 -- 5 p.m. parking lot Mass only (No Indoor Mass yet*)

Sun., June 21 -- 7 a.m. parking lot Mass only (No Indoor Mass yet*)

---

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

Sat., June 20 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21 -- 7:30 a.m.

---

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

Sat., June 20 and Sun., June 21: Per pastor, “Back to regular schedule.”

---

San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada

Sat., June 20 -- 7:15 a.m. Mass only. No 5:30 p.m. Mass

Sun., June 21 -- 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. No 8 a.m. Mass

This schedule in effect until further notice

---

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

Sat., June 20: 5:30 p.m. Anticipated Mass

Sun., June 21: 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

M,T,W & F, 6 p.m.

---

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

Sat., June 20 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21 -- 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Note -- All Masses in English

-The 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Masses to be broadcast over outdoor speakers for “parking lot” Masses.

-Livestream: 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Confession every Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel.

---

St. Andrew Kim Church, Dededo

Sun, June 21 -- 9 a.m., and 11 a.m.

Confession: 30 minutes before every Mass. The livestream continues.

---

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

Sat. June 20 -- 6:30 a.m. - Blessed Virgin Mary Mass; 6 p.m. - Vigil mass

Sun., June 21 -- 6:30 a.m. & 9 am.

Note: Masses will no longer be live-streamed.

---

Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina

Sat., June 20: 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21: 8 a.m.

Regular Mass and Confession schedule resumed last week. For those who join us indoors or under the canopy, please follow social distance rules (6ft apart between each household) and wear a mask. Livestream via Facebook page will continue until further notice.

---

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

Sat., June 20: 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21: 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

---

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

Sat. June 20 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21 -- 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

---

Father Duenas Memorial School, Tai Mangilao

Sun., June 21 – 10 a.m. in Phoenix Center. Masses celebrated on first and third Sundays of month.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

Sat. evening anticipated, June 20 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21 -- 6:30 a.m. only

---

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

Sat., June 20 & 27 -- 6 p.m.

Sun. June 21 & 28 -- 9 a.m.

Note -- No more Sunday 6 p.m. Mass

Starting July 5, 2020 this will be the regular Mass schedule:

Sat -- 6 p.m. anticipated

Sun – 7 a.m.

Sun -- 9:30 a.m.

---

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

Sat., June 20: 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6:30 pm.

---

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

Sat., June 20 -- 6 p.m. anticipated Mass

Sun. June 21 -- 9 a.m.

Weekday, Monday to Friday – 6 p.m.

---

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

Sun., June 21 -- 7 a.m. only

Sunday Mass only will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Weekday Masses -- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 6:30 a.m.; No Mass on Thursday; Saturday at 7 a.m.

Confession: Saturdays: 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by appointment for a more convenient time for the Penitent.

Baptism: Call for more information.

Anointing of the Sick: Call for a pastoral visit.

Parish Office Number: 565-2160; Temporary Office Hours: 9 a.m. to 12noon

---

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

Parking lot Masses only as preparation continues for indoor Mass celebrations.

Sat., June 20 -- 5 p.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

Sun., June 21 -- 6:30 a.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

8:30 a.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

10:30 a.m. [Parishioners: Live Broadcast on 98.5 FM]

[Livestream Mass at [https://.www.facebook.com/]https://.www.facebook.com/. SaintJudeChurchSinajana/.]

Rectory Office Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 Noon.

Rectory Closed: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Local, Federal and Religious Holidays.

For Parish Updates, Confession and Baptism appointments, please call 475-6530.

---

San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo

Sat., June 20 – 5 p.m. Mass (inside the church and parking lot)

Sun., June 21 - 9:30 a.m. (inside the church and parking lot)

---

St. Anthony Catholic Church, Co-Patron St. Victor, Tamuning

Sat. evening anticipated, June 20 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21 -- 7 a.m. (added), 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. (added)

Livestreamed on Facebook page; Aired live on Fox Ch. 6

Mon-Fri. – 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Confession: Mon-Fri: 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (No confessions on Thursday and Sunday /Saturday – 4 p.m.

Baptism: Everyday-Schedule for appointment; Anointing of the Sick: call for a pastoral visit

For more info call 646-8044

---

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

Sat., June 20 – 4 p.m. - Novena Prayer (9th Day), Festal Mass and Motocade Procession

Sun., June 21 – 6 a.m. - Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass

Sun., June 21 – 6 p.m. - Holy Rosary, Divine Mercy Chaplet and Holy Mass - Chuukese

Church and Social Hall will be open but strictly observing social distancing. All prayers, Masses and the Motorcade Procession will be available on You Tube and Facebook livestreaming. Video and audio monitors will also be available outside of the church for those who still prefer to stay in their cars.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLekSvg7IWNER1lMACR6thA?view_as=subscriber

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/immaculate.heart.5283

---

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

Sat., June 20 (Sunday Anticipated Mass) -- 5:30 p.m.

In Church/Speakers in parking lot/Livestreaming on Facebook

Sun., June 21 -- 7 a.m. -- In Church only; 9 a.m. -- In Church/Speakers in parking lot/Livestreaming on Facebook

NOTE: Please check Facebook page of Blessed Diego Church for more info.

---

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

Sun., June 21 -- 8:30 a.m.

---

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

Masses are back to regular schedule.

Weekday Masses -- 6 p.m. Mon-Wed, & Friday, live-streamed daily

*NO MASS ON THURSDAY

Sat. June 20 --5:30 pm - Sunday Anticipated

Sun. June 21 -- 6 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Pohnpeian Mass

*9 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed

We request that all parishioners follow social distancing rules of 6FT APART and WEAR A MASK. There is a canopy & PA system in front of the church for those who will be joining us & choose to remain outside.

* Confession: 30 min. before each Mass

* Baptisms by appointment.

Pls. call Frances Lizama 787-9717 for assistance or for more info.

---

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

Sat., June 20 (vigil) -- 6 p.m.

Sun., June 21 -- 6 a.m. (CHamoru), 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Weekday Masses Mon-Sat at 6 a.m.

---

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

Sat. June 20 -- 5 p.m.

Sun., June 21 -- 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Weekdays except Thursdays: 7 a.m.

---

Important – Churches will only be able to fit limited number of attendees; no more than 50% capacity. Wearing of masks strictly required at all Masses. Please practice COVID-19 precautionary measures and proper distancing of six feet between Mass attendees. Follow instructions of your pastor and ushers. When receiving Eucharist, please do not use gloves. Please stay at home if feeling ill, have pre-existing conditions or have a high risk of illness. The dispensation granted by Archbishop Byrnes excusing the faithful from Mass obligations still stands during this time of a public health emergency.