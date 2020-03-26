Archdiocese opens 24-hour hotline for church matters related to COVID-19

Residents can now find assistance on Catholic Church matters related to COVID-19 through a 24-hour hotline set up by the Archdiocese of Agana.

The national toll-free number is 1-(800)-961-9848.

Public Masses are temporarily suspended, meetings and gatherings are canceled, and parish offices and Catholic schools are closed to prevent the spread of the disease.

Archbishop Michael Byrnes has assigned several Guam priests and lay staff to answer the 24-hour information helpline, field questions and offer direction.

Callers will be asked if they need to speak to a priest, and workers will coordinate with the callers' parish priests or with other available priests based on the urgency of their needs.

The helpline can address questions about anointing of the sick, last rites, reconciliation (confession), spiritual direction, online Mass schedules, Mass intentions and prayer requests. Callers will be encouraged to seek additional support by their parish priests or certified professionals.