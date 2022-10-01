Archdiocese pays lawyers in clergy abuse case with operating funds

The Archdiocese of Agana said it has resorted to using general operating funds to pay legal fees needed in its federal case involving hundreds of clergy sex abuse victims who are seeking compensation.

With a settlement close to being reached in the archdiocese's bankruptcy case, archdiocese director of communications Tony Diaz said the legal dispute, which has lasted three years and eight months so far, has brought challenges that "extend well beyond the one or two years" initially anticipated.

"We have amassed large sums of expenses in legal fees which we are obligated to pay," Diaz said of the legal work that has been "extensive, exhaustive and wide-ranging."

Diaz then said operational funds are being used to cover the fees and asked the island's Catholic faithful for patience as the archdiocese begins to recover.

"It will take time. It will be years, not months," said Diaz.

The archdiocese filed for bankruptcy in the District Court of Guam in January 2019 after hundreds of people accused clergy members of sexual assault and subsequently filed lawsuits seeking compensation.

Parties met Friday morning in the District Court of Guam for a pretrial conference as a joint plan for settlement is up for approval next week.

Pope

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, who is presiding over the bankruptcy case, is also the judge in a separate case where plaintiff "D.M." is seeking compensation from the Holy See, or the state of the Vatican City, after accusing former Archbishop Anthony Apuron of sexually assaulting him when he was student in the 1990s.

Earlier this month Tydingco-Gatewood ordered attorneys representing the Vatican to ask if Pope Francis could assist in the resolution, as she said the lawyer fees alone take a significant amount of money away from the victims. D.M. is one of the victims in the bankruptcy case.

The Vatican responded by saying asking the pope for a resolution is "inappropriate," considering the head of state has "absolute immunity and personal inviolability."

The Vatican earlier this week cited a New York decision which "mandated a policy of secrecy for its bishops and dioceses in response to allegations and reports of child sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy."

The decision granted dismissal of a suit where victims sought compensation from the Vatican, as the Guam victims are attempting to do in D.M.'s case.