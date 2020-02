Ash Wednesday falls on Feb. 26. The Archdiocese of Agana sent out the following schedule of Mass for the parishes.

Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatna

Ash Wednesday Masses at main church:

5:45 a.m.

8:30 a.m. (Academy of Our Lady Mass)

12:10 p.m.

6 p.m.

With exception of the 8:30 a.m., above times also reflect the daily weekday Mass schedule, Monday-Friday, throughout Lent, church officials noted.

Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights

7 a.m.

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Agat

7 a.m.

7 p.m.

Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Church, Asan

11 a.m.

7 p.m.

San Vicente Catholic Church, Barrigada

6 a.m.

7 p.m.

Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church, Chalan Pago

6:30 a.m. - Mass and Ashes

12 noon - Word and Ashes;

6 p.m. - Mass and Ashes

Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo

6 a.m.

8 a.m.

12:15 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

7 p.m.

St. Andrew Kim Catholic Church, Dededo

7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inarajan

7 a.m.

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, Maina

6 p.m. (no 12 p.m. or 5 p.m.)

San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao

6 a.m.

Noon

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

San Dimas & Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Merizo

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot

6 a.m.

12:15 p.m.

7 p.m.

Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti

7 a.m.

Noon

6 p.m

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Santa Rita

6 a.m.

6:30 p.m.

St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana

6:30 a.m.

7 p.m.

San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo

6:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. at Notre Dame School (All are welcome)

7 p.m.

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Tamuning (Co-patron: St. Victor)

6 a.m.

9 a.m. (school Mass)

12:15 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto

6 a.m.

Noon

6 p.m.

Blessed Diego Luis De San Vitores Church, Tumon

6:30 a.m.

6 p.m.

San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac

7 p.m.

Santa Bernadita Catholic Church, Agafa Gumas, Yigo

6 a.m.

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo

6 a.m.

12:10 p.m.

5 p.m.

7 p.m.

St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona

6 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

6:30 p.m.

